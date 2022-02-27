Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney
- Published
A Russian-owned oil tanker due to call at an Orkney oil terminal on Tuesday is not covered by current UK government sanctions.
Orkney Islands Council said it was powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal despite growing anger in the islands.
It has led to calls for the prime minister to deny Russian-owned vessels access to all UK ports.
The foreign office said it would not comment on future sanctions.
A series of measures taken by the UK, EU and US following the attack on Ukraine are aimed at inflicting economic harm on the Kremlin.
The NS Champion is owned by Russian company Sovcomflot, one of the world's largest petroleum shipping companies.
It is currently en-route from Birkenhead and is due in Orkney on Tuesday afternoon.
Orkney Islands Council said it had been advised by the UK government that the tanker was not covered by current sanctions.
"As a council we are in an extremely difficult position," a spokesman said.
"We recognise the strength of feeling around this - feelings that we share - but we are bound by our legal obligations to accept the vessel, until such a time as the UK government tells us otherwise."
'Act decisively'
Angus Robertson, cabinet secretary for external affairs, told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show: "My understanding is that the vessel is covered by United States sanctions so the UK authorities have got a big decision to take, on whether we are going to allow Russian-owned or charted vessels to dock in UK ports.
"The Scottish government is in discussions with the UK authorities about this particular case but there will be others.
"This is a very fast moving situation and we're going to have to act decisively in my view."
At a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Orkney on Saturday, demonstrators spoke of their anger over the Russian tanker plans.
Nataliia Kuzmina, a Ukrainian living in Orkney, sad: "I'm disgusted. I feel that we have to do something about it.
"This is a very real way for Orcadians to play their role in this whole situation and to show that they support Ukraine in this way.
"Every little thing matters now. Hundreds of people around Europe will do some small act like this, stopping buying Russian products, stopping tankers being filled up with oil.
"It matters and I feel it's my duty to turn away this tanker from Scapa Flow."
'Act without delay'
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has written to Boris Johnson urging him to take action.
"Like right thinking people across the United Kingdom, the people of Orkney have been sickened by what we have seen on our television screens of the Russian attack on Ukraine," he wrote.
"We expect you, as our prime minister, to act to stop this continued trade that is earning money to fund the slaughter of Ukrainian citizens."
He added: "It is imperative... that you should act without delay to ensure that Sovcomflot is sanctioned and denied access for their vessels to British ports."
Scapa Flow played a key role during World War Two, and it is where 835 men and boys drowned when the Royal Oak was torpedoed by a German U-boat.
Mr Carmichael said: "To allow Sovcomflot to operate without let or hindrance in Scapa Flow would be to dishonour the memory of the sacrifice that the crew of the Royal Oak made in their fight against fascism of the sort that is currently engaged in attacking the people of Ukraine."
A spokeswoman for Repsol Sinopec, which operates the Flotta oil terminal said the NS Champion was due to arrive on Tuesday.
"We are liaising with regulatory authorities regarding the appropriate provision of access to facilities," she added.
Sovcomflot has been approached for a comment.
