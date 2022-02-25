Sir Alex Ferguson statue unveiled in Aberdeen at Pittodrie
A statue of Sir Alex Ferguson has been unveiled by Aberdeen FC to commemorate his success managing the club.
Sir Alex famously led the Dons to victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983 when they beat Real Madrid 2‐1 in Gothenburg.
He later went on to enjoy more trophy success managing Manchester United.
Sir Alex, 80, was joined at Friday's statue ceremony by other club greats including Willie Miller, Gordon Strachan and Neil Simpson.
Sculptor Andy Edwards produced the bronze statue which was unveiled at Pittodrie Stadium.
Sir Alex received a standing ovation from fans as he arrived.
He described the statue as a "fantastic honour" and said that he was impressed with how it had turned out.
He was 36 when he joined Aberdeen in June 1978 from St Mirren.
Thousands of fans travelled to Sweden five years later to see the Dons beat Real Madrid in what defender Alex McLeish described as "one of the greatest nights in the history of Scottish football".
The statue is the first of a series which is being planned to celebrate and honour club legends.
It will be placed outside the Richard Donald Stand at Pittodrie.
All will be installed in such a way that they can be relocated to any new stadium in the future.
Sir Alex brought the curtain down on 39 years as a manager in 2013 when he left Manchester United with 13 league titles to his name at Old Trafford.
He was voted the greatest British manager of all time in a 2020 BBC poll.