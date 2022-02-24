Death of woman in Rafford caravan fire investigated
- Published
The death of a woman in a caravan fire in Moray is being investigated.
Emergency services were called to the Rafford area and the fire was extinguished, but the body of the 42-year-old was found inside.
Police Scotland said it happened at about 15:00 on Wednesday 16 February, and her next of kin were aware.
A statement added: "Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."