Aberdeenshire opts for 3% council tax rise
Council tax in Aberdeenshire is to rise by 3%.
Councillors voted for the increase which will see a band D bill rise by about £40, from £1,300.81 to £1,339.83.
Local authorities have been given complete freedom to set rates in 2022 after a council tax freeze last year.
As part of the Scottish government budget, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £150 discount for homes in bands A to D amid the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy bills.
Last week, Shetland Islands Council took the decision to freeze council tax for 2022/23.
On Tuesday, a proposed 7.7% council tax rise in Orkney was rejected in favour of a 3% increase.
Moray Council also agreed to a 3% rise in council tax.
Aberdeen City Council will set its council tax on 7 March.
Council tax rates have either been frozen completely or capped at 3% since the SNP came to power in 2007.
Councils had criticised a £371m real-terms funding cut in this year's SNP-Green draft budget.
Umbrella group Cosla had warned that large tax hikes were inevitable.
And opposition parties said councils would be forced to introduce big tax hikes due to a tough budget settlement.
Ms Forbes subsequently announced an additional £120m to try to avoid "inflation-busting" council tax rises and to support people with the cost of living.