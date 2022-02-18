Man, 72, in hospital after fall on cliffs at Newtonhill
A 72-year-old man has been taken to hospital after falling on cliffs in Aberdeenshire.
The pensioner was discovered by a member of the public on the cliffs at Newtonhill at about 20:30 on Thursday.
Three coastguard teams, a rescue helicopter from Inverness and Stonehaven lifeboat went to the scene.
Aberdeen Coastguard said the man, who was not seriously injured, was stretchered down to the shore, before being taken to a waiting ambulance.