Two teenagers to face Aberdeen murder and robbery plot trial
- Published
Two teenagers are to stand trial charged with murdering a man in Aberdeen after allegedly plotting to rob him.
Conor Adams, 18, and Sean O'Halloran, 19, deny killing Scott Hector in a Marischal Court flat last April.
It is alleged they did "conspire to rob" the 20-year-old, armed themselves with knives, put on latex gloves and masked their faces.
Lady Stacey set a trial due to begin in November in Edinburgh.
The murder charge states the pair entered the flat, brandished knives at Mr Hector and struck him on the body with a blade.
It is further claimed they stole items from the property.
Washed blood from hands
The duo are said to have attempted to defeat the ends of justice.
This includes accusations they washed blood from their hands and that a jacket worn by Mr O'Halloran was hidden in a microwave.
Mr O'Halloran on his own faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly trying to get two people to change their police statements to give a false version of events in court.
They appeared in the dock for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Defence QCs Mark Stewart and Ronnie Renucci pled not guilty on their behalf.