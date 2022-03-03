Car thief who killed pedestrian while fleeing police in Aberdeen jailed
A car thief who killed a pedestrian as he tried to escape from police in Aberdeen has been jailed for eight years.
Shaun Rimmer, 28, was driving at speed and trying to evade police when he struck father-of-three Simon Musabayana as he crossed a road.
Mr Musabayana, 48, a mental health nurse, died in hospital 26 days after the collision last August.
Rimmer admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
He drove off with a blood-stained and shattered windscreen before he abandoned the stolen Seat Leon.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Rimmer, who is unemployed and from Liverpool, had a lengthy criminal record which includes theft of cars and driving while disqualified.
Advocate depute Richard Goodard QC said Mr Musabayana worked at Aberdeen's Royal Cornhill Hospital.
The prosecutor said: "He was married for 22 years and resided with his wife and three children aged 19, 17 and 10. His wife has described him as a family man who had also committed himself to academic studies."
The court was told that police spotted Rimmer's vehicle at Byron Avenue and followed the vehicle until it reached a junction at Cumming Park Circle before activating blue lights in a bid to stop it.
Rimmer carried out an undertaking manoeuvre to get past a taxi and took off at speed. At that point other officers were alerted.
Mr Goddard said: "No pursuit was commenced at this point."
Rimmer was seen driving at excessive speed on Clifton Road and another police vehicle followed with its blue light activated. He drove through a red light and on to Great Northern Road still travelling at speed and out of view of officers.
'Apology is no comfort'
Mr Musabayana was seen leaving his flat and headed across the road in the direction of his parked car when he was hit.
Mr Goddard said: "Great Northern Road has a 30mph speed limit. Analysis by collision investigators demonstrated that the accused was driving at 50mph at this point.
"The accused and the deceased would have less than two seconds to react to each other's presence prior to the collision and a collision was inevitable. Collision investigators calculated that had the accused been driving within the speed limit, he would have had time to stop prior to impact."
He overtook other motorists before abandoning the vehicle at St Machar Place. He made no attempt to contact emergency services following the collision.
Forensic examination of car linked Rimmer to the vehicle and he was later arrested in Liverpool.
As well as admitting death by dangerous driving, Rimmer also pled guilty to driving at excessive and inappropriate speeds, and driving while disqualified and without insurance.
Defence counsel Neil Shand said: "He fully recognises the devastation his actions have caused to Mr Musabayana and his family. He also recognises that his apology is likely to give no comfort to the family."
He said that after the collision Rimmer had "lacked the moral courage to stop and do the right thing".
Lord Boyd of Duncansby said Rimmer's victim was a much-loved father, husband and son who was the main earner not only for his family in this country but helped his extended family in Zimbabwe.
He told Rimmer: "The harm could not be more serious. You left a man horribly injured, injuries from which he later succumbed. It is clear had you been driving within the speed limit Simon Musabayana would not be dead.
"You have wasted your life in criminality."
He said he would have jailed him for 12 years had he been convicted after trial but that would be discounted following his guilty plea. Rimmer was also banned from driving for 14 years.