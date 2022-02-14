Sex offender jailed for historical child abuse in Aberdeen
A sex offender who preyed on young boys from 1976 to 1986 in Aberdeen has been jailed for three years and nine months.
Christopher Duncan, now 57, committed five sex crimes against children when he was aged between 12 and 23.
He was found guilty of three charges of indecently assaulting two boys when they were aged 13 and 14 and a further two offences of indecent conduct.
A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh said custody was inevitable.
Defence counsel David Moggach said there had been no offending in the last 36 years and Duncan had been a "law-abiding citizen" throughout that period.
"Given that he has not offended in the last 36 years and this all relates to when he was a young man, he is not a risk to the public," he told the court.
Serious offences
Judge Lord Burns told Duncan it was plain from a victim impact statement prepared by one of the victims that he "remains severely traumatised by your abuse of him".
The judge said he took account of Duncan's age at the time and the years that had passed since the abuse.
He said: "It is perfectly clear to me that this course of conduct took place at an early stage of your life."
The judge told him that in the circumstances he could deal with him more leniently than he would otherwise have done.
But Lord Burns added: "Although you are a first offender, I consider a custodial sentence is inevitable here because of the serious nature of this offending and the fact you persisted in that until you were 23."
The judge told Duncan, formerly of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, that he would remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.