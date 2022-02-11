Farmers 'under more pressure than ever' over costs says NFU Scotland
By David Delday
BBC Scotland, Orkney
- Published
Farmers are under more pressure than ever before because of record-high costs, NFU Scotland has warned.
The price of some materials has more than doubled in the last year, leaving producers with difficult decisions to try and make their businesses viable.
NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy warned of the impact of a combination of factors including costs, labour shortages and climate change.
The price of animal feed and fuel has risen significantly.
Meanwhile, fertiliser in some instances has doubled in cost.
Mr Kennedy said that means that farmers are being faced with spending more or seeing their crop yields go down.
Uncertainty about future support systems is also being highlighted as areas causing concern.
Mr Kennedy called on policy makers to "take their head out of the sand" and support the industry.
He said: "Our voice needs to be heard, not only because it's in our best interest but it's also in the best interest of our consumers and our economy.
"At every opportunity what we must do is highlight the true value of domestic food and drink production in terms of health, climate change, the environment and the economy."
'Astronomical increases'
The union's vice president Andrew Connon told BBC Scotland that farms and crofts have "acute difficulties with rising costs", but that the processing sector was also enduring massive costs.
"We need to identify how this inflation reflects on food prices", he said.
"At the end of the day, the supply chain will cease to function unless we can make a margin throughout the chain from start to finish.
"If not, it becomes a food supply and food security issue."
Orkney farmer Willie Harcus said "astronomical increases" had been seen, making things "incredibly difficult".
"We have had better beef and lamb prices but everything we've gained we've lost in fertiliser or feed or fuel.
"We have gone back the way."
He added: "At the best of times you are really counting every penny as it goes. I can see this year being a complete write-off."