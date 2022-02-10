BBC News

Trump plans for hundreds of homes in Aberdeenshire move step closer

The planned housing project has been in the pipeline for several years

Plans by Trump International to build hundreds of homes close to its Aberdeenshire golf course have moved a step closer.

Aberdeenshire Council has granted permission in principle for 550 properties at Menie after a deal was struck for the developer to contribute towards affordable homes in the area.

The project would involve up to 500 homes along with community facilities.

If the plans proceed, the agreement secures financial contributions.

Aberdeenshire Council said the proposal for 550 houses at the Menie Estate had been granted planning permission in principle following the conclusion of discussions around a Section 75 legal agreement.

"The project would involve up to 500 residential units and a minimum of 50 leisure/resort units, along with community and retail facilities, and associated landscaping and supporting infrastructure", the local authority said in a statement.

"Aberdeenshire Council agreed to delegate authority to approve planning permission in principle to the planning service in September 2019. Various conditions require to be met before any phase of development could begin on site.

"Should development proceed, the legal agreement secures financial contributions towards affordable housing, a community hall, healthcare, primary education, waste and recycling, and sports and recreation."

Trump International has been asked for comment.

The golf course at Menie opened in 2012.

