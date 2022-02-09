Estate licence restricted over golden eagle poisoning
The poisoning of a golden eagle has led to the restriction of licences on part of an estate in the Cairngorms National Park, NatureScot has said.
The bird of prey was discovered dead on the Invercauld Estate last March.
NatureScot said there was evidence of wildlife crime against birds
General licences allow landowners or land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds, such as crows and magpies. The estate said an appeal would be considered.
General licences are to protect crops or livestock, without the need to apply for an individual licence.
'Help protect birds'
NatureScot said evidence included the poisoned golden eagle along with a rabbit and a hare carcass, both baited with poison.
The restriction will apply to the Gairnshiel and Micras moor on the estate.
Donald Fraser, NatureScot's head of wildlife management, said: "These poisoning incidents are appalling and an act of animal cruelty.
"We have suspended the use of general licences on this property for three years. They may still apply for individual licences, but these will be closely monitored."
"This measure will help to protect wild birds in the area, while still allowing necessary land management activities to take place, although under tighter supervision. We believe this is a proportionate response to protect wild birds in the area and prevent further wildlife crime."
'Abhors wildlife crime'
Police Scotland said no charges had been brought in the case.
Invercauld Estate said it "abhors wildlife crime in any form and condemns such activity in the strongest possible terms".
A statement said: "NatureScot makes clear in its decision notice that the general licence restriction does not imply responsibility on individuals or the estate itself.
"No accusation of wildlife crime has been made against the estate or any of its staff. A number of parties other than the estate itself will be affected by the licence restriction.
"We are actively considering whether to appeal NatureScot's decision for the benefit of all parties who will be impacted."