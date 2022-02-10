BBC News

Light entertainment: Spectra festival to illuminate Aberdeen

Image caption,
Spectra visitors will be able to talk about the elephant in the room

Aberdeen's festival of light, Spectra, has come back in from the dark after being halted due to coronavirus restrictions.

Spectra began in 2016 but was last held in 2020.

Artists have worked on installations of light and sound at some of the city's most famous landmarks.

The free event is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors on its four-day run between Thursday evening and Sunday.

Most of the exhibits are based around Broad Street, but Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Music Hall and the Castlegate also play host.

Image caption,
The Castlegate features a major attraction
Image caption,
Marischal College will be lit up
Image caption,
Trumpet flowers are another feature
Image caption,
There are attractions around the city
Image caption,
Together is a giant structure built of rings which shares illuminated "experiences, thoughts, and memories"

