Light entertainment: Spectra festival to illuminate Aberdeen
Aberdeen's festival of light, Spectra, has come back in from the dark after being halted due to coronavirus restrictions.
Spectra began in 2016 but was last held in 2020.
Artists have worked on installations of light and sound at some of the city's most famous landmarks.
The free event is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors on its four-day run between Thursday evening and Sunday.
Most of the exhibits are based around Broad Street, but Aberdeen Art Gallery, the Music Hall and the Castlegate also play host.
