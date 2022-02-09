Appeal over armed robbery in Alford home
Armed men who carried out a robbery at a home in Aberdeenshire are being sought by police.
The four men brandishing weapons forced their way into an address in Littlewood Place, Alford, threatened the occupants and escaped with personal items in the early hours of Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was injured during the incident. He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said it was believed the men would have used a vehicle.
The incident happened between 00:30 and 00:40 on Tuesday. The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing.
Det Con Ewan Simpson, appealing for witnesses, said: "Due to fact that Alford is quite rural, we believe the suspects may have used a vehicle to get to the house.
"We have yet to establish why this particular home was targeted. Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV but would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to police or who has any information that will assist the investigation to come forward."