Man dies in hospital a week after Aberdeenshire crash
- Published
A "beloved" man has died in hospital following a road accident in Aberdeenshire last month.
Matthew Burden, 36, from the Tarland area, was injured in the incident involving a Can-Am light utility vehicle on the Tarland to Tillypronie road on Saturday 29 January.
Appealing for witnesses, Police Scotland said he died on Sunday in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
His family released a statement expressing "devastation and sorrow".
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.