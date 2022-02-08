BBC News

Man dies in hospital a week after Aberdeenshire crash

Published
Image source, Police Scotland
Image caption,
Matthew Burden died in hospital a week after the accident

A "beloved" man has died in hospital following a road accident in Aberdeenshire last month.

Matthew Burden, 36, from the Tarland area, was injured in the incident involving a Can-Am light utility vehicle on the Tarland to Tillypronie road on Saturday 29 January.

Appealing for witnesses, Police Scotland said he died on Sunday in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His family released a statement expressing "devastation and sorrow".

