Man injured in A944 crash between school bus and two cars
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a school bus and two cars.
The accident happened on the A944, between Alford and Westhill, in Aberdeenshire, at about 16:05.
The bus, which was carrying 20 passengers, aged 12-16, was in collision with a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Volvo V40.
The 39-year-old VW driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus passengers and 65-year-old driver only had minor injuries. The 52-year-old Volvo driver was not hurt.
Police said the coach and VW Golf were both travelling towards Aberdeen while the Volvo was heading towards Alford.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time."