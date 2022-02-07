Man convicted of Aberdeen stab-in-heart knife murder
- Published
A man has been convicted of murder for stabbing a man in the heart in Aberdeen after contacting him on a dating app.
David Bain, 28, stabbed 60-year-old ScotRail worker Clifford Anderson with a knife before leaving the fatally-injured victim in his home.
Bain had denied murdering his victim but was convicted on a majority verdict by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh. Sentence was deferred.
Bain was seen outside in the street with a can of lager shouting: "I have stabbed him. I have stabbed him."
The former labourer and slaughterhouse worker later told police: "I need to stop taking drugs. That's what it is."
The court heard that the men took part in consensual sexual activity before Bain inflicted a single stab wound to the heart of his victim.
When a paramedic arrived at Mr Anderson's home, police officers were giving the victim CPR but he was in cardiac arrest and unresponsive.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but was pronounced dead.
Advocate depute Christopher McKenna, prosecuting, argued that there was "clear and compelling evidence" to convict on the murder charge, but defence counsel Gary Allan invited the jury to return a guilty verdict to the lesser offence of culpable homicide.
Trial judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby adjourned the case until 14 March for the preparation of a background report.