Aberdeen's hydrogen buses taken off the road due to technical issue
- Published
Aberdeen's fleet of hydrogen buses has been taken off the road due to a "technical issue".
The buses were introduced in January last year as part of a project aimed at zero emissions and low noise travel.
First Bus said an issue had been identified with the 15 hydrogen buses and the vehicles had been taken off service until the technical issue could be "better understood".
Replacement buses are being brought in until it is resolved.
First Bus said: "To minimise the impact of this temporary vehicle withdrawal, we have reallocated low emission Euro VI buses from our Glasgow fleet.
"Consequently we don't anticipate any problems for customers planning a journey on our services."