Oil and gas giant BP to partner Aberdeen's hydrogen plans
Oil and gas giant BP has been confirmed as the commercial partner for Aberdeen's hydrogen ambitions.
It has already been projected that hundreds of jobs could be created within 10 years if the city becomes a leading hydrogen hub.
Aberdeen City Council's city growth and resources committee has now approved the partnership with BP.
The Granite City already has a fleet of double-decker buses which are powered by hydrogen.
BP remains a major player in the fossil fuel industry, and has often faced criticism from environmentalists but the firm insists it is also investing in renewables.
In October, Greenpeace lost its case against the UK government over a North Sea oil field permit for the company. Permission to drill the Vorlich site off Aberdeen was given to BP in 2018.
The plan is for the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub to have a solar power facility connected to a green hydrogen production and refuelling facility.
Green hydrogen refers to when the gas is produced renewable energy as opposed to methods that release greenhouse emissions.
Council leader Jenny Laing said: "This is a huge announcement for Aberdeen as it supports the delivery of our Net Zero Vision and paves the way for the city to be a world leader in the production of hydrogen-based green fuel and energy.
"Aberdeen has a worldwide reputation as a pioneering hydrogen city and by working in partnership with BP, we intend to put Aberdeen at the forefront of the green economic recovery."
Louise Kingham, BP's UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe, said the company was committed to providing "integrated energy solutions" such as the hydrogen hub.
"We look forward to working with the local authority to deliver this exciting project, drawing on the skills and expertise of our people and their vast experience delivering complex energy projects", she said.
Hydrogen's most likely uses, at least initially, are in heavy industry, and in heavy transport including trucks, buses and rail.
It could also be used in home heating, if the technology can allow for a transition from natural gas.