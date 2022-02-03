Man taken to hospital after forklift accident in Aberdeen
A man has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped under a forklift truck in Aberdeen.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances and a heavy rescue unit to the Victoria Road and Abbey Road area at about 10:50.
The man, 39, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware of the incident.