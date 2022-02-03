RAF in second 'unidentified aircraft' alert
- Published
RAF jets have been scrambled to intercept "unidentified aircraft" for the second day in a row.
Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and a Voyager fuel tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire are involved in the mission.
On Wednesday, Lossiemouth pilots tracked four Russian military aircraft off the north of Scotland.
Incidents like this - known as quick reaction alerts (QRAs) - are not uncommon.
They involve RAF crews shadowing Russian military aircraft near UK airspace and have occurred since the Cold War era but this week's incidents have come amid mounting tensions in eastern Europe.
The US and its allies has accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine, something Russia has repeatedly denied.
Confirming the latest QRA, an RAF spokesman said: "Quick reaction alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.
"We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete"
On Wednesday, two Russian Tu-95 Bear H, which are long-range bombers, and two maritime patrol Tu-142 Bear F aircraft were tracked by the RAF near the "UK's area of interest".