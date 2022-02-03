Two men arrested after fatal crash in Aberdeen
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a fatal crash in Aberdeen last year.
Gabriel Lungu, 42, was driving a white Dacia Sandero which was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue on 30 December. He later died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said the men, aged 21 and 25, had been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
A fundraiser was launched to help return Mr Lungu's body to Sinaia, Romania.
He was described as "one in a million" and kind, friendly and selfless.
