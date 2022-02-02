RAF Lossiemouth jets scrambled to 'unidentified aircraft'
RAF jets have been scrambled to intercept unidentified aircraft off the north of Scotland.
Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and a Voyager fuel tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire are involved in the mission.
Quick reaction alerts (QRAs) are not uncommon and usually involve RAF crews shadowing Russian military aircraft flown near UK airspace.
The incidents have occurred since the Cold War era.
An RAF spokesman said: "Quick reaction alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.
"We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete."
The RAF has previously said it responds to Russian military aircraft entering the UK Flight Information Region, the UK's controlled zone of international airspace, because they can pose a hazard to other air users.
It said the Russian planes often did not talk to air traffic control or "squawk" - broadcasting a code ensuring they are visible to other air users and air traffic controllers on the ground.
RAF Lossiemouth on Scotland's north east coast is a base for dedicated QRA pilots.
The air station is also the home to the RAF's new fleet of Poseidon submarine-hunter aircraft.