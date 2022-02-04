Crime gang members admit major Peterhead cannabis operation
Four members of a foreign crime gang have admitted their involvement in a major cannabis operation.
Justas Brazinskas, 25, Arturas Litkinas, 32, Romualdas Galdikas, 43, and Tadas Jurjonas, 45, were caught after raids in Peterhead last year.
The High Court in Glasgow heard the wholesale cost of the cannabis was about £300,000, but that the street value would have been much higher.
They were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in Aberdeen in March.
Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: "This case involves a large scale, sophisticated and high valued organised crime venture.
"It was operated by a group from Lithuania who came to Peterhead to participate in cannabis cultivation and supply with a substantial street value."
Surveillance was carried out between January and March.
Police kept watch on a number of properties in the town which had been converted into drug factories and used to produce hauls of cannabis, and drugs were later recovered.
'Complex operation'
The court also heard Litinkas had 300 cannabis plants in his car when he was stopped on the A90 at Stracathro, Angus.
Mr McVicar said the "ultimate value" at "street level" would be far higher, although no figure was given.
The four each admitted separate charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Lord Mulholland remanded them all in custody.
Det Insp Robin Sim of Police Scotland said: "These arrests were part of an intelligence-led operation that had been lengthy and complex.
"We hope this sends a clear message to anyone who is involved in the supply of drugs on to the streets of Scotland that if you expect to profit from other people's misery, expect to be targeted by law enforcement. No-one is untouchable.."