Man who died in car and lorry crash on A90 named
A man who died in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 in Aberdeenshire has been named.
The collision happened at the road's Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 17:30 on Tuesday 25 January.
Alistair Arthur, 74, from the Aberdeen area, has been named as the driver of a blue VW T-Roc who died at the scene.
Two women aged 81 and 87 taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision were treated for serious injuries then later released.
Police have asked anyone who saw the vehicles involved, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.
