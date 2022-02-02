Under 2,000 without power in storms recovery 'final push'
Efforts are being made to reconnect the final 1,900 customers left without power in the wake of the storms which hit Scotland at the weekend.
The worst impact of Storm Malik on Saturday then Storm Corrie on Sunday was in the north east and Highlands.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the number of customers still off supply was down from 4,800 overnight to 1,900.
Mostly in Aberdeenshire, it is hoped to reconnect them by Wednesday night.
Power has now been restored to more than 120,000 homes.
Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said: "Our teams are making a big final push to reconnect the final homes affected by the severe weekend storms.
"Although discovery of further damage and continued strong winds have hampered us, we have made real progress and remain confident all supplies will be restored today."
He thanked customers for their "continued patience" and praised the reconnection effort in difficult conditions.
Aberdeenshire Council and SSEN continue to offer catering facilities in impacted areas.
A number of Aberdeenshire schools remain closed or partially closed.
Pupils at Banff Academy will continue to learn from home until Monday while damaged roofing is repaired.