Peterhead pensioner dies after being hit by car
A woman has died in hospital after being hit by a car in Peterhead.
Lily Cowie, 77, was involved in the collision with a silver Hyundai in the town's James Street at about 13:05 on Friday.
The pensioner was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died the following day.
A statement issued by Ms Cowie's family paid tribute to the "care and compassion" of the medics who helped her following the incident.
Police Scotland said officers were still trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
