Oil rig workers felt North Sea earthquake
Oil rig workers have reported feeling an earthquake that was recorded about 150 miles (241km) east of Aberdeen.
British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.6 magnitude quake happened at about 14:30, and was the third to be recorded in the area since 2019.
BGS said it was felt by workers in the Elgin-Franklin oil field.
The United Kingdom Continental Shelf, waters surrounding the UK and including the North Sea, is rated as a "low to moderate seismic region".
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Dogger Bank area of the North Sea in 1931.
In Scotland, earthquakes are rare and when they do happen they usually pass unnoticed.