Man dies as car and lorry crash on A90 near Ellon
- Published
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A90 in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened at the road's Tipperty junction, near Ellon, at about 17:30 on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the 74-year-old driver of a blue VW T-Roc was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Two female passengers in the car were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The lorry driver was uninjured.
The man who died is understood have been from Aberdeen.
Police have asked anyone who saw the vehicles involved, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.