Man, 21, arrested after armed police incident in Moray
- Published
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Moray after armed police officers were dispatched to a "disturbance" early on Sunday morning.
The incident happened at 05:40 at a property on Lawson Place in Buckie.
Police Scotland said nobody was injured and the incident was contained to the single property.
Inspector Neil Morrison, of Elgin Police, said: "Officers, including a number of specialist resources, attended and a man was arrested."
He added: "The local community are thanked for their understanding as officers dealt with the incident."