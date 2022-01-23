BBC News

Man, 21, arrested after armed police incident in Moray

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Moray after armed police officers were dispatched to a "disturbance" early on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 05:40 at a property on Lawson Place in Buckie.

Police Scotland said nobody was injured and the incident was contained to the single property.

Inspector Neil Morrison, of Elgin Police, said: "Officers, including a number of specialist resources, attended and a man was arrested."

He added: "The local community are thanked for their understanding as officers dealt with the incident."

