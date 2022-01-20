Removal of open fires 'not required to meet energy efficiency targets'
- Published
The removal of fireplaces from council houses is not required to meet energy efficiency targets, the Scottish government has said.
Plans to remove open fires from council house homes in areas such as Braemar - renowned for cold temperatures - sparked debate earlier this week.
Aberdeenshire Council said it aimed to remove the fireplaces and upgrade electric storage heaters.
The Scottish government has now said it is trying to resolve the issue.
Aberdeenshire was one of the worst affected areas when Storm Arwen brought down power lines in November.
In Braemar itself, an overnight temperature of -23C (-9.4F) recorded in February last year was a record low for the month since 1955, and the UK's coldest night since December 1995.
Aberdeenshire Council said that open fireplaces remained in less than 2% of the homes managed by the local authority.
In Braemar, six village residents objected.
'Engage closely'
They said it would leave them without an alternative source of heat during power cuts, as well as increasing their energy bills.
One resident, Louise Kelly, 51, said she did not use her fire regularly, but it was a "backup for resilience".
The residents called on the Scottish government to grant an exemption, and Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson was invited to visit the area to understand its climate.
On Thursday, the Scottish government said in a statement: "We are working with the council to resolve this issue and urge it to engage closely with tenants to understand their concerns and agree on an appropriate package of improvements to meet the Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing (EESSH).
"While the EESSH sets out the overall performance standard to help cut emissions, it does not require the removal of fireplaces. The steps taken to meet the standard are a decision for social landlords - in this case Aberdeenshire Council."
The council has been asked for comment.