Storm Arwen: MP committee told firms 'could do better'
- Published
The response to Storm Arwen which caused devastation across Scotland is to be independently reviewed as it could have been better, MPs have heard.
The storm brought down trees and power lines in November, leaving tens of thousands of homes without electricity.
The Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster heard evidence from power companies, Aberdeenshire Council and Scottish Water.
SP Energy Networks described the storm as a "huge test".
The north east, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders were among the areas worst hit by the high winds.
Guy Jefferson, chief operating officer at SP Energy Networks, said it was big test in terms of co-ordination between power companies and local authorities.
He said: "I think we did well but we could do better."
He said on that basis former energy minister Charles Hendry had been commissioned to chair an independent panel to look into what happened in rural communities and see what could be learned.
Mr Jefferson, questioned by Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont, said it was disappointing that some customers received inaccurate power restoration times which were "over-ambitious".
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said there had been "false hope" and asked what action would be taken.
Mark Rough, director of customer operations at Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), said challenging conditions led to a delay in communications from out in the field.
He said an internal review was under way over estimated restoration times.
Jim Savege, chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council, said military aid in the days after the storm helped with welfare checks. He said he was pleased with the speed of that response.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the committee that the storm was an "extreme event" and he thought the UK government acted with a "great deal of speed".
Committee chairman, Perth MP Pete Wishart, said the efforts of those on the ground was appreciated.
Power cuts caused by the storm lasted more than a week for some homes.
SSEN has compensated more than 33,000 customers for loss of power.