Bid to return buses to pedestrianised section of Aberdeen fails
An attempt to return buses to a pedestrianised section of Aberdeen's Union Street has failed.
SNP and Lib Dem councillors had called for public transport to return while the plans for a £150m city centre redevelopment were being consulted on.
On Wednesday, during a special council meeting, the motion on the return of buses failed.
Although it was supported by 24 members with 21 against, it required two-thirds - 30 out of 45 - to succeed.
The SNP and Liberal Democrats called for Wednesday's special meeting.
The meeting also addressed the decision - taken in November - to progress the £150m city centre masterplan without it going before the full council.
During the November meeting, the city growth and resources committee backed the masterplan, which includes the creation of a new city market.
The plans also include the revitalisation of the beach area and feature a pier and a state-of-the-art sports area that could include a new stadium for Aberdeen FC.
The motion for approving the recommendations was passed following a tie.
The casting vote came from convener Ryan Houghton, who refused a request for the proposals to be considered by full council.
The Labour and Conservative-led administration does not currently command a majority at full council.
The result saw independent councillor Marie Boulton step down from her long-serving role leading the city masterplan.
She had called for Union Street to be reopened to buses during a consultation period. Her view was not seconded, and she later said she felt her position was no longer tenable.
Opposition members on the council expressed anger that the decision did not go the full council, claiming the plans were too important.
'Ludicrous situation'
Attempts by councillors to record their dissent after Wednesday's meeting were halted, and council officers will collate notes of dissent instead.
SNP group leader Alex Nicoll later said it was a "ludicrous situation" and Lib Dem group leader Ian Yuill later described it as an "insult to democracy".
However, council leader Jenny Laing said the special meeting had been forced to try and overturn a decision opposition councillors did not like.