Man in hospital after armed assault and robbery in Fraserburgh
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after an armed assault and robbery in Aberdeenshire.
The victim was attacked in the Strichen Road area of Fraserburgh at about 22:00 on Sunday.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "Officers received report of a 40-year-old man having been seriously assaulted and robbed.
"The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and inquiries into the incident are ongoing."
It is understood a weapon was involved.
The area was cordoned off following the incident and police are appealing for information.
The suspect is described as a male with short dark brown or black hair, wearing a dark jacket and a blue surgical face mask.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.