Labour anti-apartheid stalwart Lord Bob Hughes dies aged 90
The former Aberdeen Labour MP Bob Hughes, who was involved in anti-apartheid work, has died just days after his 90th birthday.
He was first elected in Aberdeen North in 1970, and was re-elected six times before stepping down in 1997.
He was also chairman of the British Anti-Apartheid Movement which organised the Free Nelson Mandela concert at Wembley stadium in 1988.
Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said his death was "very sad".
Lord Hughes served as a junior Scottish Office minister in the 1970s, and was shadow transport secretary under Neil Kinnock in the 1980s.
He was given a life peerage as Baron Hughes of Woodside.
Mr Blair said: "He was a lovely, kind and exceptional man and embodied all that is best in public service.
"As chairman of the British Anti-Apartheid Movement, he was critical in forging the international consensus and efforts to end apartheid in South Africa."
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was "deeply sorry", adding: "His work fighting against apartheid in South Africa must never be forgotten".
Labour peer Peter Hain said Lord Hughes had died after a long illness and described him as a "giant in the freedom struggle" in a key period.
'Remarkable service'
Former Aberdeen City Council leader Len Ironside was a friend and close party colleague and said his thoughts went out to his family.
Mr Ironside described Lord Hughes as an "absolute stalwart" for Aberdeen, being "very popular and very conscientious" and that his 27 years of service was "remarkable".
He said his anti-apartheid work was Lord Hughes' biggest legacy.
"He had a great relationship with people like (anti-apartheid campaigner) Desmond Tutu, who also recently passed away", he said.
"Bob brought anti-apartheid to the fore".
Mr Ironside added: "He will be greatly-missed. He put Aberdeen on the map".