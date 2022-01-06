Fatal Aberdeen stolen car pair should 'do the right thing'
The occupants of a stolen car which was involved in a fatal crash in Aberdeen have been urged to "do the right thing".
Gabriel Lungu, 43, was driving a white Dacia Sandero which was involved in a crash with the stolen silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue on 30 December.
Relatives said his death had left a hole that could never be filled.
Police Scotland urged the two men to come forward.
Officers have been trying to trace the driver and passenger of the stolen car, who were said to have fled the scene on foot.
Mr Lungu, from Romania, later died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Relatives described him as a "much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend" who was "truly-one-in-a-million" and the "most selfless, caring, and kind man you could ever wish to know".
'Missed every day'
They said in a statement : "There was nothing you could ask of him that was too much - he would help in any way he could, no matter what. Regardless of any problems of his own that he might have had, he did his best to ensure everyone around him was happy and cared for.
"His death has left a hole in our family that can never be filled and he will be missed every day."
A fundraiser launched with a target of £6,000 to help return Mr Lungu's body to Sinaia, Romania, has already raised more than £17,000.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts are very much with Mr Lungu's family at this sad time.
"The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and our inquires are continuing to establish the circumstances.
"I urge those who were in the Golf at the time of the incident or anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, to please do the right thing and contact us immediately."
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.