Covid in Scotland: Offshore Europe conference off until September 2023
A major oil and gas conference has been put off for a second time due to the Covid pandemic.
Offshore Europe had been due to take place at the P&J Live venue in Aberdeen next month as the biennial event could not be held last year.
However organisers said it would not be in the best interests of exhibitors, attendees and staff to proceed in the current climate.
It will be rescheduled for 5-8 September 2023.
Jonathan Heastie, of Reed Exhibitions, said it was a complex process to postpone such a large event and the decision had been made with a "heavy heart".
He said a smaller event could be held later this year if industry demand was sufficient.
The conference was the first major event to be held at the new P&J Live/The The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca) venue in 2019, which replaced the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).