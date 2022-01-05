Man who died in crash with stolen car in Aberdeen named
- Published
A man who died after his car was involved in a collision with a stolen vehicle in Aberdeen has been named locally.
Gabriel Lungu, 42, was driving a white Dacia Sandero which was involved in a crash with a stolen silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue on 30 December.
Mr Lungu later died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said officers were following a positive line of inquiry.
A fundraiser has been launched to help return Mr Lungu's body to return to Sinaia, Romania.
He was described as "one in a million" and kind, friendly and selfless.
Officers are trying to trace the driver and passenger of the stolen car, who were said to have fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.