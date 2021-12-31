Two men fled scene of fatal crash involving stolen car in Aberdeen
- Published
Police are trying to trace the driver and passenger of a stolen car involved in a fatal car crash in Aberdeen.
The men fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
A 42-year-old man died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the collision at about 18:25 on Thursday.
He was driving a white Dacia Sandero which was involved in a crash with the stolen silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue.
Sgt Steve Manson said: "Tragically, this collision has resulted in the death of the male driver of the Sandero and our condolences are with his family at this time.
"A family have been left devastated by this incident and this is compounded by the driver leaving the scene of the incident.
"The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and we are urgently trying to trace the driver.
"If anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, or who was within the Golf at the time of the collision, then please do the right thing and contact us immediately."
He also appealed for relevant dashcam footage.