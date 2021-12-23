Scotland's Best Dog: Hannah Miley's Poppy collars TV title
A cocker spaniel owned by swimming champion Hannah Miley has won the Scotland's Best Dog television show.
Poppy - who lives in Aberdeen with the former world, European and Commonwealth champion - saw off competition from four other finalists to be named top dog in the BBC Scotland series.
The pets and owners were tested on challenges including recall, bond and agility.
The swimmer said Poppy's training gave her a sense of purpose during lockdown.
The show's judges were broadcaster Kaye Adams, animal behaviourist River McDonald and dog trainer Alan Grant.
While recovering from an injury, Miley - who appeared at three Olympic Games and recently announced her retirement - focused on ways to train Poppy, including teaching her to pack a swim bag when the pools reopened.
"Without Poppy I don't know how my fiancé Euan and I would have managed lockdown", she said.
"My shoulder rehab post-op and the all the highs and lows, both mental and emotionally, over the last two years - she gave us a purpose when we felt lost and overwhelmed, she makes us laugh if we ever feel down."
Of the win, she added: "I'm so delighted for Poppy, it's like a proud parent moment. Feels a tad surreal but I haven't been able to stop smiling.
"She means the world to me, I can't imagine life without her."
The judges praised Poppy's consistency and the "lovely relationship" with her owner.
The four other dogs who made the final were Poppet, a dalmatian from Edinburgh; Tonka, a Staffordshire bull terrier from Lockerbie; Nodens, a deerhound, staffie and American bulldog mix from Inverness; and labrador Harper from Rosyth.
All six episodes of Scotland's Best Dog are available on BBC iPlayer.