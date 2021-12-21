Improvement work on Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen delayed
The completion date for work around the Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen has been delayed until March, it has been announced.
The junction at the bottom of Anderson Drive is a notorious bottleneck.
The project finish had already been delayed from spring to winter.
The impact of recent severe storms are being blamed for the date being pushed back again. And it has been warned that the new date will only be met if there is no further unexpected disruption.
The construction contract was awarded in January 2019 with a planned completion date of spring this year.
'Keenly-anticipated'
In December 2020, the completion date was revised to this winter.
Transport Minister Graeme Dey said the latest information indicated the improvement work would be completed and roads opened to traffic by the end of March.
"The contractor has reported impacts to programme critical work within the previous month due to adverse weather from Storm Arwen and Storm Barra", he said.
"Until these recent events our contractor had been able to maintain an anticipated completion date within the winter 2021 period, despite the challenges posed throughout 2021 by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and industry-wide supply chain issues.
"We have consistently highlighted the potential risk such events could have in causing a delay to the expected completion date for this project. Likewise this revised date remains subject to no further disruption from events such as adverse weather or impacts from the ongoing pandemic."
He said he appreciated the completion of the project was "keenly-anticipated" locally.