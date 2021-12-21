Funso Ojo: Fan admits assaulting Aberdeen player in Dundee Utd game
A Dundee United supporter has admitted assaulting Aberdeen player Funso Ojo during a Scottish Premiership match.
Ojo became involved in a highly-publicised televised altercation with Marc Jackson, 35, after his momentum took him off the Tannadice pitch last month.
Ojo received a second yellow card and was sent off.
Jackson admitted the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court, where sentence was deferred for reports.
Footage showed Jackson remonstrating with Ojo after he chased a ball towards the stand, putting his hands on the player to push him.
Sheriff Gregor Murray asked: "Is this the incident that was on TV?"
Solicitor Larry Flynn, defending, said: "Yes, it was widely publicised. It was on Sportscene.
"The club has taken the immediate decision to suspend his season ticket until the end of the season. He was released at the time on an undertaking. He advises there is a condition attached which stops him going to any game in the meantime."
The sheriff deferred sentence on Jackson, of Dundee, for the preparation of social work reports and a restriction of liberty assessment until next month.
He told Jackson: "The significance of what you did is self-evident as it has been widely publicised."
The incident sparked debate after referee Bobby Madden booked Ojo following the flashpoint.
After the match, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack issued a statement in which he said it was unacceptable for a player to be assaulted in a stadium.
He said: "The club are appalled at the events that unfolded and are fully supporting Funso who remains shaken by the entire incident.
"Such conduct from any supporter is wholly unacceptable and should not be tolerated in what, for a football player, is their place of work."