Driver who died in A90 crash named as John Grover
A man who died in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been named by police.
John Grover, 62, was the driver of a silver Hyundai i40 car which was in collision with a silver Ford Transit van on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead near Foveran last Thursday afternoon.
Mr Grover, from New Pitsligo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was uninjured.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said thoughts were with his family and friends.
