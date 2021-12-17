Hollywood-style star for TV drama Shetland removed
A Hollywood-style star installed outside a house in Lerwick as a tribute to the Shetland TV series star Douglas Henshall has been removed.
In the series, the property portrays the home of Henshall's character DI Jimmy Perez.
The plaque, unveiled by the actor in October, was created as a thank you for the series and the boost it has given tourism in the isles.
Its removal follows a disagreement with the home's owner.
They said they had not been consulted prior to its installation.
The Islands Council has confirmed its roads team has been in discussions with local residents and has agreed that the slab will be moved from outside the property, known as the Lodberry, to an alternative location which features in the series.
Based on the novels of Ann Cleeves, Shetland debuted in 2013 and is still running on BBC One.
The sixth series was broadcast over the autumn and filming for the seventh series is also under way.
The plaque was created as a gesture of gratitude from Shetland for the success of the series and the boost it has given tourism in the isles, much of which has come from cruise ships.
It came about following talks between VisitScotland, Shetland Islands Council and local business leaders.
The Lodberry, a traditional stone building that rises up from the sea, is used for exterior shots of DI Perez's home in the drama, although interior scenes are filmed on set in Glasgow.
The lodberries are distinctive features of Lerwick, built in the 18th Century as storage buildings which extended out into the sea.
Derived from the Norse words for "landing slab", they allowed goods to be transferred directly from boats.
According to local historians they also had a role in smuggling, providing a convenient way of landing gin, tobacco and tea without incurring customs duties.