Driver, 62, dies in Aberdeenshire collision near Foveran
A man aged 62 has died in a collision in Aberdeenshire.
The man's silver Hyundai i40 car and a silver Ford Transit van crashed on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead near Foveran at about 15:20 on Thursday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was uninjured.
The road was closed for about nine hours to allow an investigation to take place, and Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Chris Smith said: "Our thoughts remain with the families involved in this crash.
"We would ask anyone who was driving on the road at the time to get in contact with officers. If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, please speak to police."
