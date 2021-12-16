Aberdeen drug deal foiled by police Covid journey check
- Published
Two men were caught involved in a drug deal after police stopped them to check their journey during Covid restrictions.
Stuart Kelly, 43 and Daniel Pratt, 40, were caught in March in Aberdeen city centre in a car registered to Fraserburgh.
Driver Pratt was described as "nervous". Heroin with a potential value of about £12,000 was later found.
At the High Court in Glasgow, they admitted drugs supply charges.
Prosecutor Chris Fyffe said: "Police stopped the vehicle to find out the purposes of the journey which was during Covid-19 restrictions."
Passenger Kelly was seen throwing a bag into the back seat.
Third conviction
Pratt claimed he was in Aberdeen to visit a friend, but could not give a name of the person or where they lived.
Officers found the bag contained a bulking agent substance for drugs to increase value. Heroin was later found hidden in the car including a package in the lining of the roof.
Mr Fyffe said two phones were also seized, with messages "indicative of being involved in the supply of controlled drugs".
Kelly, of Fraserburgh, and Pratt, of Sandhaven, Aberdeenshire, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin.
The court heard this was Kelly's third conviction for class A drug trafficking.
Judge Douglas Brown deferred sentencing for reports until next month. Kelly was remanded while Pratt had his bail continued.