Covid in Scotland: Stonehaven Fireballs festival cancelled for second year
The Stonehaven Fireballs festival, one of Scotland's most famous Hogmanay events, has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid.
Organisers said "it would not be right" to stage the event following a national spike in cases of the virus.
The festival had been given the all-clear by the police and fire service as it breached no government rules.
But the Fireballs Association said it felt "a duty of care" to residents of the Aberdeenshire town.
It released a statement online, saying: "Whilst there are no fresh guidelines around events such as ours (yet), we feel that it would not be right to run it at this point.
"We are so proud of Stonehaven and the Fireballs Ceremony, but we also feel we have a duty of the care to the town's residents (and in particular those in the auld toon) to not expose them to any more risk than necessary.
"They put up with so much from us under 'normal' circumstances."
Tradition says the ceremony scares away the spirits from one year and brings good luck for the next.
Crowds gather to watch the procession make its way through the town, with the fireballs being thrown into the harbour.
Remnants of the homemade balls are then retrieved from the sea.
The event organisers said it would be back again in future years "to celebrate Hogmanay in true Stonehaven style".