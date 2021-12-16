Man who raped girls in Aberdeenshire jailed for more than 10 years
- Published
A man who raped two girls as they slept in Aberdeenshire has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.
Joseph Holmes, 64, also sexually assaulted two other young females.
The crimes happened between January 1999 and December 2020 at a property in Rattray.
Holmes was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having pled guilty to raping two girls and sexually assaulting the others. A judge said the crimes were "grave".
A police investigation was launched after one of the victims handed her mother a note revealing her ordeal.
Prosecutor Michael McIntosh said of a 2020 rape: "The girl recalls crying when he left [the room].
"The girl returned home and her mother noticed she became very upset. She left the room and returned with a note which said what Holmes had done to her.
"Her mother tried to explore what happened and she said he had done things to her for some time. She disclosed what happened that morning and family and the police were contacted."
Other victims were then found during the investigation.
One was aged 12 when Holmes abused her in 1999.
Lord Armstrong said the jail-term would have been 14 years but for Holmes admitting his guilt.
He will also be monitored for a further-five-and-a-half years after his release.