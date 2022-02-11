Brenda Page: Man to face trial charged with 1978 murder in Aberdeen
A man aged 81 is to stand trial for allegedly murdering his former wife 44 years ago at a flat in Aberdeen.
The body of Brenda Page, 32, was found in her flat in the city's Allan Street in July 1978.
Christopher Harrisson was not present at a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh but pleas of not guilty were entered.
A trial date of 22 August at the High Court in Aberdeen was fixed. It is estimated to last 15 days.
Mr Harrisson is accused of forcing entry to premises in Allan Street and repeatedly striking Ms Page on the head and body with a blunt implement or implements on 14 July 1978.
He is also accused of assaulting her on various occasions between 6 May 1972 and 20 June 1976 in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and elsewhere in Scotland.
It is alleged that he repeatedly punched Ms Page on the head, pulled her hair, struck her with books, threw cups and their contents at her, kicked her on the body and knocked her to the ground.
Mr Harrisson, of Aberdeen, is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice on 14 July 1978 at an unknown location in Edinburgh or in the course of a journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, by disposing of a watch and a bag and its contents, including a pair of shoes.
Defence counsel David Moggach said he was instructed to tender pleas of not guilty to the charges on the indictment.